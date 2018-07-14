Forbes calls Kylie Jenner 'self-made': The Internet disagrees

Kylie Jenner's cosmetics business has thrived despite her owning no brick-and-mortar outlets— AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 14 — Forbes wrote a cover story proclaiming Kylie Jenner as a soon-to-be self-made billionaire.

The Internet wasn’t pleased. Most of the criticism was leveraged at Forbes’ use of the term ‘self-made’.

Interestingly, the Forbes story makes plenty of mention of the role Jenner's mother, Kris Jenner, plays in her success. For instance in this quote: "This is where Mom comes in again. As with all the Kardashian-Jenners' ventures, Kris Jenner tends to drive the big moves."

It's not really being 'self-made' if your mother drives the big moves, Forbes.

What is also getting a lot of buzz on the Internet is that someone actually started a GoFundMe to earn Kylie the extra US$100 million that will propel her to billion dollar status (Forbes valued her current net worth at US$900 million/RM3.6 billion). So far the campaign has netted about US$2,000.

Internet comments weren't flattering. One Twitter user tweeted: "if you donate to kylie jenner’s gofundme when flint doesn’t have clean water and people still can’t afford health care you can go choke."

Most Tweets echoed the statement, asking why a crowdfunding effort was being setup to help a person who clearly did not need the money. Neither Jenner or Forbes have commented as yet on the backlash to the article.