Multiple shots fired outside entertainment centre in Cheras

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said police found 26 casings for 5.56mm ammunition at the scene after receiving a report of the incident at about 9.30pm. — Picture via Facebook/Info Roadblock JPJ/Polis

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — An entertainment centre in Taman Maluri, Cheras here was jarred when at least 26 shots were fired outside the centre last night.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said police found 26 casings for 5.56mm ammunition at the scene after receiving a report of the incident at about 9.30pm.

“An initial investigation also found 18 A4-size paper sheets showing pictures of two men believed to be Chinese,” he said in a statement here today.

He said all the papers were found 22 metres from the location of the shooting.

He said the police were conducting an investigation including checking closed-circuit television cameras around the scene.

“The police are also checking in detail to determine whether the case is related to another shooting at a nightclub, also here, prior to this,” he said.

However, Mazlan said no one was injured in the incident.

In this regard, members of the public with information on the case were asked to contact ASP Mutazlim Hamdan at 03-92050222 or 019-7842754, Inspector Mohamad Syafiq Mohamad Rusdin at 03-92050222 or 018-2404072 and the Kuala Lumpur Police Control Centre at 03-21460584.

On June 24, the public and customers at a four-star entertainment centre in Bukit Bintang here were shocked when 25 shots were fired at about 10.50pm.

It is understood that the shots were fired as a warning over business misunderstanding. — Bernama