'Meteor Garden' reboot now on Netflix

Newcomers Wang Hedi, Guan Hong, Liang Jingkang, and Wu Xize star as the rebooted F4. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — The reboot of mega-hit TV series Meteor Garden is now streaming on Netflix.

While it features an all-new cast with a lot of newcomers, there’s a familiar name in Harlem Yu who is known for singing the original title track for the show.

Playing the female lead Shan Yue is actress Shen Yue. Playing the F4 boys this time around are newcomers Wang Hedi, Guan Hong, Liang Jingkang, and Wu Xize.

Check out the trailer below and if you’re keen to check out an episode, just head on over to Netflix here.