The Nokia 3.1 with Android One is now on sale in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 —The Nokia 3.1 features a 5.2″ HD+ display and it runs on a MediaTek MT6750 processor. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage which is expandable via microSD card of up to 128GB.

Over at the rear, it gets a single 13MP main camera while the front comes with an 8MP f/2.0 selfie shooter that has a wide 84.6-degree field of view. Powering the device is a 2,990mAh battery which charges via MicroUSB.

Out of the box, the Nokia 3.1 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo. Since this is an Android One device, Nokia guarantees that it will receive 3 years of monthly security patches and two years of OS updates.

The Nokia 3.1 is now available at authorised Nokia stores throughout Malaysia with a retail price of RM655. It’s available in 3 colours – Blue/Copper, Black/Chrome and White/Iron. — SoyaCincau