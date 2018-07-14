Kit Siang: DAP, Umno should learn from each other

Lim said Umno should emulate the ‘right lessons’ from his party in order to rise once more as a political party in the future. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang said today that his party should learn from the fall of Umno after the Malay-based party lost relevance in the government following years of being in government.

Likewise, the Iskandar Puteri MP said Umno should emulate the “right lessons” from his party in order to rise once more as a political party in the future.

“Umno ‘saviours’ must learn the right lessons from DAP’s political struggle for Malaysia to become a top world-class nation and not draw the wrong and wildly bizarre lessons which only exist in the fevered imagination of cranks and opportunists,” he said in a statement.

Lim also challenged Umno members to denounce the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal as a global kleptocracy involving former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor after the police seized luxury handbags, jewellery and hundreds of thousands in cash from their various properties linked to them.

“Do this first, instead of laying claim to the RM116.7 million in funds from Najib recently seized by the Malaysian police,” he said.

It was reported that Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, who is the head of Umno’s legal unit, has initiated a bid to recover that amount, claiming that it belonged to her party.