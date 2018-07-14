Minister insists laws followed when appointing Speaker

Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran speaks to the press at the launch of the ministry’s public service centre in Ipoh July 14, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, July 14 — Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran said today that Putrajaya has followed the rules when appointing the Dewan Rakyat Speaker, after Umno information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa accused otherwise.

This comes after it was reported that retired Court of Appeal judge Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof is expected to receive his appointment letter as Speaker soon, and not an elected MP as announced prior.

“There are certain rules to be followed when appointing the Speaker. I believe they have been followed,” he told reporters when met at the launch of the ministry’s public service centre at Pasar Besar Ipoh here.

“Anyway, Parliament can make its own rules. You cannot question the court of law.

“Surely the Opposition makes an issue out of this. They got no issue..their leaders all being investigated and might be charged, so they want to divert the attention,” added Kulasegaran, who is Ipoh Barat MP.

Mohammad Ariff was quoted saying that the letter would be issued latest by tomorrow as Parliament will start on Monday.

In response, Annuar said that Putrajaya may have to postpone the Parliament sitting as they did not comply with the 14-day notice when appointing the Speaker.

“This is very serious. They may have to postpone the sitting cause definitely they won’t be able to comply with the 14 days notice,” the Ketereh MP said.

The Articles 3 and 4 of the Dewan Rakyat Standing Order stated that the members who want to suggest a Speaker must at least submit a written notice to the House’s Secretary 14 days before the election of the Speaker.