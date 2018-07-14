Dr M, Dr Siti Hasmah on two-day visit to Kuching

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, arrived in Kuching this morning. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, July 14 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, arrived here this morning to attend several events scheduled for today and tomorrow.

The plane carrying the couple touched down at the Kuching International Airport at 10.15am.

They were met on arrival by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen, who is also the state’s Pakatan Harapan chairman.

Also present were State Secretary Tan Sri Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani and community leaders from around Kuching.

It is learned that Dr Mahathir and his wife will attend several closed-door events today.

Tomorrow, Dr Mahathir is expected to hold a meeting with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg before returning to the capital. — Bernama