Apple brings more speed, True Tone and 'Hey Siri' to the 13 and 15-inch Macbook Pros

The 13-inch and 15-inch Macbook Pro models get an upgrade. — Picture courtesy of Apple

CUPERTINO, July 14 — The new 13-inch and 15-inch Touch Bar Macbook Pro models have just been given a summer boost—getting more power, bigger storage, improved viewing experience and “Hey Siri”—without a change in price tags.

Anyone in the need for speed is going to appreciate what Apple announced—“up to 70 per cent faster performance” for the 15-inch Macbook Pro with Touch Bar feature, which now comes with 8th-generation 6-core processors.

Focusing on the larger MacBook Pro, along with the improved processors, it now also packs up to 32GB of DDR4 memory, enhanced graphics with a Radeon Pro chip, and the storage capacity has doubled from 2TB to 4TB—these types of upgrades should increase performance speed, improvements especially beneficial to ‘pros’ such as developers, photographers, musicians and so forth.

As for the 13-inch MacBook Pro, the new Quad-core Intel Core i5 and i7 processor should provide “performance that’s up to twice as fast” according to Apple. Furthermore, there’s now up to 2TB of SSD storage as well as improved graphics, along new features added to both models.

With True Tone technology, the display and Touch Bar now set the ‘tone’ for the displays of both models by adjusting color and brightness to best suit the viewing environment—a feature already available on recent iPhones, as well as iPad pros.

“Hey Siri” has also finally made it to the Mac. Users can now simply speak to the ‘Pros’ rather than hold down a button as they would with their phones. This is made possible by the new Apple T2 Chip—first seen in the iMac Pro—which also provides a few system security enhancements to avoid malware, such as support for secure boot and on-the-fly encrypted storage.

Lastly, the new third generation keyboard—designed to be quieter—is included but may disappoint users who have experienced issues with their butterfly keyboards not being very dust resistant. Regarding these issues CNET noted that Apple told the site that “it doesn’t include any new engineering or tweaks to address the sticky key issue.”

“The latest generation MacBook Pro is the fastest and most powerful notebook we’ve ever made,” said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, who also notes “it’s the best notebook for pro users.”

The company also touted new MacBook Pro leather sleeves, available in Saddle Brown, Midnight Blue and, for the first time, Black. Priced at US$179 (RM725) for the 13-inch and US$199 for the 15-inch. — AFP-Relaxnews