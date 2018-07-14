Former deputy chief of Navy dies

Former deputy chief of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Datuk Anuwi Hassan died of colon cancer today. He was 59. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Former deputy chief of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Datuk Anuwi Hassan died of colon cancer at the Tuanku Mizan Military Hospital here, early today.

He was 59.

The RMN in a statement said Anuwi breathed his last at 1.55am.

“The funeral prayer for Anuwi was performed after the Subuh prayer at Khalid Al-Walid Mosque before he was laid to rest at the Raudhatul Sakinah Cemerety in Taman Batu Muda,” it said.

He leaves behind wife, Datin Adida Abdul Aziz, a daughter and two sons.

The Kuala Terengganu-born Anuwi was appointed as deputycChief of the RMN on November 18, 2015. Formerly, he was the assistant chief of staff for Defence Operations and Training.

He joined the Navy in February 1978 after completing his training at the Cadet and Recruit Training Centre in Khatib Camp, Sembawang, Singapore. He was commissioned as an RMN Officer in May 1980.

He had held a number of vital posts throughout his service, namely as the commanding officer of KD Serampang, KLD Tunas Samudera and KD Mahawangsa, as well as the director of Naval Intelligence at the Navy Headquarters, Ministry of Defence. — Bernama