IGP says used own money for daughter’s wedding, only Brunei counterpart came

Mohamad Fuzi was also reported as saying he will consider taking action against Sarawak Report. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) said that no police funds were used for his daughter’s wedding, clarifying that he had used his own money for the occasion.

In refuting an article by Sarawak Report, Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun added that he had also paid for a guest’s expenses.

“When invitations were sent to my counterparts, it was understood that I would personally foot the bill.

“In fact, only my counterpart from Brunei attended the wedding,” he was quoted as telling local daily The Star, adding that he paid for the Brunei police chief’s expenses.

“In no way were funds from the government or PDRM used to pay for the wedding or travel expenses of my guests,” he said.

“I am close to retirement, and I have more than enough savings to spend on my daughter’s wedding,” he said.

Stressing that the Sarawak Report’s article was untrue and inaccurate, he said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) was welcome to check the claims and noted that he has “nothing to hide”.

He was also reported as saying he will consider taking action against Sarawak Report.

Among other things, Sarawak Report had questioned who had paid for top police officers from South-east Asia to attend Mohamad Fuzi’s daughter’s wedding at the One World Hotel in Bandar Utama on July 1.

Claiming to have sighted the email invite allegedly sent out by a police officer, Sarawak Report had said it implied that the police force would be footing the bill for travel and accommodation expenses instead of the IGP.

The website also asked the IGP to state how many top police officers from the region were invited and attended the wedding, and who paid for their expenses.