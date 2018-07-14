Girl loses arm after jacket gets caught in motorcycle tyre

KUALA TERENGGANU, July 14 — She had borrowed her mother’s sweater to keep her warm in the cold night as she rode pillion with her 18-year old cousin on a motorcycle but instead of protecting her, the jacket only brought doom to seven-year-old Nur Zulaikha Khumaira.

The oversized jacket was entangled in the rim of the motorcycle and it resulted in the girl losing her left arm in the 9.30pm accident at Kampung Binjai Bongkok, Marang, on Thursday

Now her father is devastated as the future seems bleak for his once active oldest child.

“Doctors have told me that because of the extent of the injuries, she cannot be fitted with a prosthetic arm,” said Zulkifli Mohamed, 38.

Speaking to Bernama at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital here yesterday, he said that he was helpless and would leave it in the hands of God.

The girl had accompanied her cousin Noor Aina Hananie Razalie, who was riding the motorcycle. They were heading to the village headman’s house because Noor Aina had to get a verification stamp for a college document, when the accident occurred. — Bernama