International Woolmark Prize finalists announced

NEW YORK, July 14 — Four additional finalists for the 2018/19 International Woolmark Prize have been announced in New York.

The foursome join eight other finalists revealed in London and Hong Kong earlier this month, bringing the total number of competitors to 12.

The New York semi-final winners are Australian Albus Lumen, and Brandon Maxwell, Colovos and Willy Chavarria, all from the US.

They will head to the competition’s final, alongside British entrants Daniel W. Fletcher, Edward Crutchley and Nicholas Daley, Swedish creative CMMN SWDN, i-am-chen from Hong Kong, Angel Chen from China, Yohei Ohno from Japan and Youser from Korea.

The 12 finalists will receive business mentoring and a cash injection of A$70,000 (RM210,556.50) to develop a capsule collection that will go on show at the prestigious annual competition’s final, to be held in London in February 2019.

Two eventual winners — one menswear and one womenswear designer — will each then take home a further A$200,000 to take their brands to the next stage of development. One finalist will also receive the “Innovation Award,” a title that celebrates creative strategies for using wool, and comes with a A$100,000 reward.



For more information, see https://www.woolmarkprize.com/ — AFP-Relaxnews