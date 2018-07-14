Aerie’s new lingerie campaign stars have disabilities, medical issues and more

‘AerieREAL Role Models’ concept stars body positive activist Iskra Lawrence. — Picture courtesy of PRNewsFoto/Aerie

NEW YORK, July 14 — Lingerie and fashion brand Aerie has been a longtime champion of promoting body positivity, but the label’s latest campaign might be its most impactful yet.

The brand has been widely applauded after unveiling the cast of its new “Aerie Bras Make You Feel Real Good” campaign, featuring a diverse lineup of models including a woman in a wheelchair, a woman wearing a colostomy bag and a woman suffering from the skin condition vitiligo.

The images also honour women with hearing aids, crutches, Down Syndrome, diabetes and a range of other medical issues, reports Fashionista.

“As a brand, Aerie has been a leader in empowering women and celebrating inclusivity and body positivity since our launch of #AerieREAL in 2014,” Jennifer Foyle, Aerie Global Brand President, told Fashionista.

“Our newest bra models are part of our brand’s ongoing commitment to show real, authentic and unretouched women, who are at the core of everything that we do.”

The campaign’s 57 stars were recruited online, after Aerie put out a casting call on social media that saw almost 2,000 responses.

The move is the latest effort by Aerie to embrace an inclusive approach to advertising, following the launch of its ‘#AerieREAL Role Models’ concept starring body positive activist Iskra Lawrence, and its use of unretouched campaign images. — AFP-Relaxnews