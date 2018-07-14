Report: Retired judge, not an MP, expects to be Parliament Speaker

However, Pakatan Harapan (PH) chief secretary Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah has been quoted as saying that the post will go to an MP.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Retired Court of Appeal judge, Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof, has told New Straits Times that he is expecting his appointment letter as the Dewan Rakyat Speaker.

“I am still waiting for the official [appointment letter]). We will have to [wait and] see because if the letter is issued [Saturday], it will be too close [to the Parliament session on Monday].

“I don’t think [the letter will be issued] on Sunday,” he told the paper yesterday.

Mohamad Ariff was among the two judges expected to be appointed to the post. The other was another former Court of Appeal judge, Datuk Seri Mohd Hishamudin Yunus.

However, Pakatan Harapan (PH) chief secretary Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah has been quoted as saying that the post will go to an MP.

Other names previously tipped for the post were Tan Sri Rais Yatim and Sungai Petani MP Datuk Johari Abdul who rejected the offer.