Sweden’s Zebaztian Kadestam upsets Agilan Thani in ONE: Pursuit of Power headliner

Zebaztian Kadestam (right) put out his best performance in the ONE Championship cage against Agilan Thani at Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur July 13, 2018. — Picture by ONE Championship

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Sweden’s Zebaztian Kadestam showed why he’s one of the best welterweight fighters in the ONE Championship circuit with a huge victory over Malaysia’s Agilan Thani.

The 27-year-old Swede put out a career-best performance to record his 10th Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) win.

It wasn’t an easy victory against Malaysia’s Agilan Thani however, as the Sentul-born fighter came close on several occasions.

The Monarchy MMA fighter went ‘guns blazing’ against Kadestam and kept a good distance throughout the 15-minute battle, ensuring his opponent had very little of openings against him.

Agilan started out with a few right jabs in round one, and went close to recording a couple of takedowns in the first five minutes.

In the second round, Kadestam and Agilan went toe-to-toe, exchanging a number of punches and kicks, with the Swede coming out on top this time around.

Kadestam’s takedown defence was impressive and he continued to prove his excellence on the feet in the third.

A combination of hooks found Agilan on his face before a knee and an elbow ensured the Swede would go home the happier of the pair.

The defeat was only Agilan’s second loss in his career — the first a title fight defeat against ONE’s welterweight champion Ben Askren in Singapore.