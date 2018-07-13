Report: India says sent Malaysia extradition request for Zakir Naik

Zakir is wanted by the Indian government for alleged money laundering besides terrorism. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The Indian government confirmed that it formally requested Malaysia last January to extradite Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik back to his home country.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs told news portal Malaysiakini that the Indian government has been in regular contact with their Malaysian counterparts on Dr Zakir, who is a Malaysian permanent resident under investigation in India for terrorism offences.

“In January this year, we made a formal request for the extradition of Zakir Naik who is an Indian national, who is living in Malaysia and who is wanted (for) criminal cases in India.

“Our extradition request is under consideration (by) the Malaysian authorities,” Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Shri Raveesh Kumar was quoted saying.

Malaysia and India signed an extradition treaty in 2010.

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran said earlier today that Cabinet has discussed deporting Dr Zakir but decided that the Attorney General would only be consulted after India makes a formal request.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has said Dr Zakir can stay in Malaysia provided he does not commit an offence or cause any unrest.

The Mumbai-born Islamic televangelist is also wanted by the Indian government for alleged money laundering besides terrorism.

He is under investigation for issuing alleged hate speeches that inspired the 2016 terror attack on a cafe in Dhaka, Bangladesh.