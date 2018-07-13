Mary J. Blige shares funky track ‘Only Love’

Singer Mary J. Blige today released a new single called ‘Only Love’. ― Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 13 — Mary J. Blige has released a new disco single called Only Love that follows her 2017 album Strength of a Woman.

“I’ve been in the studio working on new music and was excited to share a little bit with you all,” she wrote in an Instagram post introducing the track. “I had a year of so many ups and downs and have come out the other side with a renewed spirit and a fresh perspective. I’m entering my next chapter with an open mind and heart. ONLY LOVE is where I am right now and I couldn’t keep it to myself any longer!!!”

The song is available now to stream and download.

The singer did not say whether Only Love might be included on a future album. Her latest LP, Strength of a Woman, was released in April of last year and featured contributions from Kanye West, DJ Khaled, Quavo, Missy Elliot and more.

Blige’s acting career has been in full swing: she earned two Oscar nominations for her performance and original song for the film Mudbound, and she recently signed on to star in the horror-meets-thriller Body Cam, among other upcoming projects. — AFP-Relaxnews