National gymnast Tracie Ang all set to steal the show

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — National artistic gymnast, Tracie Ang is determined to see positive outcomes at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia next month after missing the 2014 edition at Incheon, South Korea following a hip injury.

The gold medallist of the World Gymnastics Championships said that she had forgotten the last disappointment and was now targeting podium position in one of the events at the games.

“I’m still in the midst of recovering from a hip injury that I had last year, but that’s not an excuse for me not to put on a brilliant performance. I am going to be the best of three in the group for the floor exercise or balance beam.

“While I am almost fully recovered, I still take precautionary measures while undergoing training to ensure the same injury does not repeat itself,” Tracie told Bernama recently.

The 26-year-old said although it was training as usual for the country’s squad at the National Sports Council, she was confident of giving a fierce fight to her Asian rivals from Japan, China and South Korea, who are currently among the best candidates based on their record collection of medals previously.

“I am not concerned about them because I’m confident of positive results if I present a show that will captivate the judges at the games,” said Tracie who failed to win any medal in the inaugural appearance of the 2010 edition in Guangzhou, China.

The last time Malaysia won a medal in gymnastics was through Ng Shu Wai who won silver in the 2006 edition at Doha, Qatar. — Bernama