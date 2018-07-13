AFF quashes reports on venue change for Malaysia-Myanmar U-19 final match

The AFF has quashed rumours and unverified reports that the venue for the AFF U-19 Football Championship final match between Malaysia and Myanmar tomorrow has been changed. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The Asean Football Federation (AFF) has quashed rumours and unverified reports that the venue for the AFF U-19 Football Championship final match between Malaysia and Myanmar tomorrow has been changed.

AFF in their website; www.aseanfootball.org, reiterated that the match would be played at the Gelora Delta Sidoarja in Surabaya at 7pm local time (8pm Malaysian time), despite the semi-final match between Malaysia and Indonesia at the venue yesterday was marred by unruly behaviour of the home fans.

AFF also noted that the third-fourth play-off match between Thailand and Indonesia would be held earlier at 3.30pm local time (4.30pm Malaysian time) at the same venue.

Meanwhile AFF revealed the tournament organising committee with the cooperation of the Indonesian police (POLRI) would take necessary measures to ensure the safety of the players and officials at the final match, tomorrow.

Malaysia beat Indonesia 3-2 in the penalty shoot-out after both teams tied 1-1 when the regulation time ended in the semi-final match, yesterday.

Following the defeat, the Indonesian fans threw stones and drink bottles at the Malaysian players who were on their way to the dressing room after the match. — Bernama