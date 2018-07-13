Sushanor, Siti Nur Zulaikha win Milo Junior Open

PETALING JAYA, July 13 — After stunning performances in the 31st Inter-State Bowling Championship that ended on Wednesday, Sushanor Sihanor and Siti Nur Zulaikha Ismail continued their rhythms to emerge as champions in the 2018 Milo National Junior Bowling Championships.

In the men’s junior category at the Sunway Mega Lanes, Bandar Sunway, here, Sushanor, 18, who represented the Sabah Sports Council, recorded 205, 197, 227, 235, 225, 168, 149 and 214 for a total pinfalls of 1,620 to defeat Muhammad Azizi Naim by 14 pins.

Meanwhile, Muhd Nu’Aim Amran who represented Sukma Selangor took the bronze with 1,595 pinfalls.

In the women’s junior category, Siti Nur Zulaikha, who represented KL Wipers, was crowned champion after collecting 1,676 pinfalls, 38 pins more than Anis Shazlin Zulkhisham while Najwa Nazirah Mohd Amir took the third spot with 1,593 pinfalls.

Results:

Men’s Junior:

Gold: Sushanor Sihanor (MSN Sabah) — 1,620 pins

Silver: Muhammad Azizi Naim (Sukma Selangor) — 1,606

Bronze: Muhd Nu’Aim Amran (Sukma Selangor) — 1,595

Women’s Junior:

Gold: Siti Nur Zulaikha Ismail (KL Wipers) — 1,676

Silver: Anis Shazlin Zulkhisham (Mach 1 Hyster) — 1,638

Bronze: Najwa Nazirah Mohd Amir (Sukma Wipers KL) — 1,593 — Bernama