Ariana Grande releases new single ‘God is a Woman’ (VIDEO)

Singer Ariana Grande dropped new single ‘God is a Woman’ today. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 13 — It’s here, and a week early at that: the highly awaited latest single from Ariana Grande, God is a Woman.

The song arrived a full week ahead of when it was expected: Grande had initially told fans she’d be releasing new music, videos or other treats on the 20th of every month leading up to the release of her album Sweetener, and God is a Woman had been slated for July 20.

In a tweet last month, Grande tweeted to fans that the song was about “sexual female empowerment & how women are literally everything & the universe is inside of us.”

Now available on digital music services, the power-pop number features the refrain, “When all is said and done, you’ll believe God is a woman.” It is joined by a lyric video that features swirling imagery of clouds and outer space.

God is a Woman follows No Tears Left to Cry as the second official single from Sweetener, which is out August 17 and is now available for pre-order. — AFP-Relaxnews