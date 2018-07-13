Anthony Bourdain’s ‘Parts Unknown’ gets six Emmy nods

Anthony Bourdain poses with the outstanding informational series or special award for ‘Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown’ backstage at the 2015 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in this file picture taken on September 12, 2015. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 13 — The late Anthony Bourdain’s CNN show Parts Unknown has been nominated for six Emmy awards, including Outstanding Informational Series or Special.

Along with hosting the travelogue, Bourdain was also a writer and executive producer for the series.

The show is also nominated for best cinematography, picture editing, sound editing, sound mixing and writing.

The posthumous honour follows his death by suicide June 8. Bourdain died at the age of 61.

Explore Parts Unknown is also nominated for Outstanding Short-Form Nonfiction or Reality series.

Parts Unknown first premiered in 2013 and went beyond food — for which Bourdain was best known — exploring local cultures and peoples.

The show has won the Emmy for Outstanding Informational Series or Special every year since its debut with the exception of 2017, when it lost to Leah Remini: Scientology and The Aftermath.

The 70th Emmy Awards airs Monday, September 17 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on NBC. — AFP-Relaxnews