Louis Vuitton x 24 Sèvres: A chic and modern capsule for summer 2018

Louis Vuitton and 24 Sèvres have joined forces on a capsule collection for women. — Picture courtesy of 24 Sevres

PARIS, July 13 — On July 13, the online shopping platform, 24 Sèvres, unveiled a capsule collection created in partnership with the Louis Vuitton fashion house. The capsule’s chic designs have a futuristic flavor and go on sale today at www.24sevres.com.

Since launching in June 2017, 24 Sèvres has been notching up collaborations with some prestigious labels and fashion houses. After AMI and Erdem, the latest in line is Louis Vuitton, which has created a five-piece capsule for the fashion e-tailer.

For this, the French fashion house drew on its own fall/winter 2018-2019 ready-to-wear collection, presented in March, paying homage to the French woman. With futuristic inspirations and a chic style, the capsule is inspired by a look from the Louis Vuitton show, which is totally revisited for 24 Sèvres.

The capsule includes a black jersey midi dress featuring the logo of the season echoing the color palette of the now legendary “Archlight” sneakers. Louis Vuitton completes the look with a series of accessories, with the “Cannes” handbag in a new color, a revisited version of the brand’s “The Party” sunglasses with studded lenses, and a new take on its “Bionic” earrings.

The five pieces in this capsule collection are out from today on www.24sevres.com exclusively in France and the UK. — AFP-Relaxnews