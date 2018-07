‘Shadowcat’ aims for a third career victory tomorrow night. — Picture by ONE Championship

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Malaysia Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Hayatun Najihin Radzuan recorded her second victory in the ONE cage and moved 3-0 in her career.

The 20-year-old dominated her Indonesian opponent Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol throughout the three-round fight and won via unanimous decision.

Priscilla was no match for the Johorean as her three-fight winning streak came to an end.

