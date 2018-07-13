Top judiciary appointments based on merit, minister says

Mahathir had not exerted his influence in the appointment of Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum, Court of Appeal President Tan Sri Ahmad Maarop and Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Datuk David Wong Dak Wah, Liew said. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 13 — The appointment of the top three judiciary figures is based on their qualifications as well as experiences without the influence of any political sentiments, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

He said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had not exerted influence in the appointment of Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum, Court of Appeal President Tan Sri Ahmad Maarop and Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Datuk David Wong Dak Wah but instead it was done based on merits.

“I will not allow any back door appointments,” said Liew, who is in-charge of law, in a statement on the appointment of the judiciary figures.

Liew said the appointment of all three judiciary figures was approved by the conference of rulers and supported the government’s promise in returning the trust of the people towards the country’s judiciary and legislative institution.

“The appointments mark a new era of the judicial system. In fact, this is a proud moment for New Malaysia,” he said, adding the appointments heralded a new era in the history of Malaysian judiciary.

Malanjum, 65, was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of Malaysia in Istana Negara on Wednesday after he received his letter of appointment from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V. During the ceremony Sultan Muhammad V also presented letters of appointment to Ahmad and Wong. — Bernama