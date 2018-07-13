Four cops nabbed in Bukit Aman raid in Muar

The four have been remanded at the Muar district police headquarters to facilitate investigations for their involvement in illegal gambling. — AFP pic

MUAR, July 13 — Four General Operations Force (GOF) policemen were nabbed by a federal police Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) team during a special operation against illegal gambling in Bakri here yesterday.

The four, aged between 31 and 53, were arrested in two separate premises in Jalan Sinar Bakri Satu and Jalan Ler Boon Wan in the 6pm operation, which was assisted by the Muar district Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

A police source said the four policemen, with the ranks of Lance Corporals and Corporals, were identified during the round-up of suspects in the premises.

“The policemen were attached to the Battalion 6 of the police General Operations Force (GOF) in Bakri, Muar.

“The four have been remanded at the Muar district police headquarters to facilitate investigations for their involvement in illegal gambling,” said the source to Malay Mail today.

During the raid, police also detained 52 other suspects, aged between 21 and 53, consisting of Malaysians, China, Myanmar, Vietnam and Bangladesh nationals.

Out of the total arrested, four were Vietnamese women and another an Indonesian woman. The rest were male suspects.

The source said police also confiscated 115 computers, 20 simulators, two wireless internet routers, two laptops and a total of RM12,364 in cash.

“The case is being investigated under Section 4B (a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 for illegal gambling and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63,” said the source.

Recently, Bukit Aman has ordered all state police contingents nationwide to locate and eradicate illegal gaming machine outlets in their respective states.

Since late last year, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun has pledged to eradicate illegal gambling in the country once and for all.