DAP’s Christian agenda toxic ‘Najibism’ gone mad, says Kit Siang

Lim said it has been a part of his life-long political creed that no party in the country can go against, or attack any other religion. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — DAP veteran leader Lim Kit Siang has labelled the ‘wild allegations’ that Pakatan Harapan was adopting a “Christian agenda” as toxic Najibism “gone mad”.

He said this was due to criticism against the appointments of the likes of Lim Guan Eng as finance minister, Gobind Singh Deo as communications and multimedia minister, and Tan Sri Richard Malanjum as Chief Justice, which he said has sparked restlessness among Muslims.

He said no such Christian agenda had been raised in any DAP meetings and that such claims were made by mischief makers who wished to see Malaysia fail as a nation.

“It really beggars belief that DAP and I want to do away with Islam as the official religion and bring about a Christian Malaysia, when I am not even a Christian!

“DAP’s position on Islam as the official religion is clear and unequivocal, as we have many a time expressed full support for the basic constitutional provisions in the country,” he said in a statement, today.

Lim said it had been a part of his life-long political creed that no party in the country can go against, or attack any other religion.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said political parties must be pro-Malaysia and support the basic rights and interest of all Malaysians.

Citing the recent 14th general election as an example, Lim said Umno had resorted to a vicious and toxic politics of race, religion, hate, fear, and lies.

“It was utterly reckless of its divisive, provocative and polarising character to tear asunder a fragile plural society comprising of diverse races, religions, languages and cultures!” he said

He said the other toxic Najibisms also includes the accusations thrown at him in the recent Umno General Assemblies and in the run-up to GE14, including claims that he is anti-Malay, anti-Islam, the cause of the 13 May 1969 riots, a communist, and a stooge of foreign powers.

However, Lim said there is still a glimmer of hope for the future and success of the nation, seen through the political awakening of GE14, which resulted in the diminution of Umno from a party with Malay majority support into one with minority Malay support.