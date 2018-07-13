Man submits documents to register marriage to 11-year-old

The 41-year-old rubber tapper said that his first and second wives have now accepted his third marriage to the child. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — A Kelantanese man who wed an 11-year-old Thai girl said he has submitted marriage documents to the Gua Musang religious office to formalise the nuptials in Malaysia.

Harian Metro reported the 41-year-old rubber tapper as saying that his first and second wives have now accepted his third marriage to the child.

“The religious office will deal with the Narathiwat Islamic Religious Council before my marriage with my third wife, who is also a Thai citizen, can be legally registered,” the man, who is also an imam at a surau in Gua Musang, Kelantan, was quoted as saying.



“Alhamdulillah, all wives can accept our marriage because I am fair to them including giving them each a house and a car.

“This is normal... at the beginning of the marriage, there will be a party (the second wife) who will get angry, but now her anger has subsided and she can accept my marriage to my third wife,” he added.

On July 9, the Kelantanese man was fined RM1,800 by the Shariah Court of Gua Musang for getting married and committing polygamy without permission.