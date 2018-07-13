Borhan Dolah appointed Public Service Dept D-G

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Datuk Borhan Dolah has been appointed as the new Director-General of Public Service Department, effective today.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa in a statement said Borhan, who replaced Tan Sri Zainal Rahim Seman, was formerly the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development and had been in the public service for more than 30 years.

He first joined as an administrative and diplomatic service officer on Jan 13, 1986.

Borhan, 59, hold a Bachelor of Arts (Anthropology and Sociology) (Hons) degree from Universiti Malaya and a Masters’ degree in Public Administration from University of Hartford in the United States.

He had also served as Deputy Secretary-General (Finance and Development) at the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) and Federal Secretary of Sabah, also under the JPM. — Bernama