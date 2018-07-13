Seven BN-appointed DBKL board members quit posts

Mhd Amin said that all BN board members resigned voluntarily. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — All political appointees serving as advisory board members at Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) have officially quit their posts yesterday.

The seven Barisan Nasional representatives were called to a meeting with mayor Tan Sri Mhd Amin Nordin Abdul Aziz yesterday where they were given their formal letters.

Umno’s Datuk Rizalman Mokhtar confirmed this, adding that all BN-appointees were present yesterday except for Datuk Zainal Abidin Mohd Rafique and Ahmad Faisal Abdul Karim.

“The mayor has called us yesterday. It was all done in a simple ceremonial setting and in a good manner.

“We were satisfied with what was written in the letter so we all put our signatures down and resigned voluntarily,” he told Malay Mail.

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad has called for the resignation of DBKL advisory board members who were appointed by the previous BN administration, saying Kuala Lumpur MPs should sit on the board instead.

When contacted, Mhd Amin said that all BN board members resigned voluntarily.

“They have decided to do so voluntarily. We express our gratitude to them for their service as DBKL advisory board members,” he said in a brief text message.

He added the new appointments of advisory board members will be under the jurisdiction of the Ministry.

The BN board members were appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the recommendation of former federal territories minister Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, for a term of two years, beginning 2017.

MIC’s Datuk S.Rajah was the first BN board member to tender his resignation to Mhd Amin on July 5.

The others board members who resigned were MCA’s Ng How Doo, Umno’s Mustapa Kamal Mohd Yusoff, MyPPP’s A. Samalah and Gerakan’s Wilson Lau Hoi Keong.