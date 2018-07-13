PKR rep slams PAS leader for sowing ‘hatred’

Nasrudin had earlier claimed that the fate of Muslims were now worse off under Pakatan Harapan. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GEORGE TOWN, July 13 — The roles of the Chief Justice (CJ), Attorney General (AG) and Law Minister are to uphold the rule of law for Malaysians of all races and religions, PKR leader Gooi Hsiao Leung said today.

He told off PAS information chief Nasrudin Hassan for claiming that the fate of Muslims were now worse off under Pakatan Harapan (PH) due to the appointment of non-Malays and non-Muslims for the CJ, AG and Law Minister posts.

“It is not their job to represent only one race or religion over others,” Gooi pointed out in a statement issued today.

Nasrudin claimed that Richard Malanjum’s appointment as Chief Justice had completed the series of key appointments — Datuk Liew Vui Keong as Law Minister and Tommy Thomas as AG — in the legal system that allegedly caused unease among Muslims.

“Nasrudin’s malicious statement made with clear intent to sow racial and religious hatred and discord in the country is a blatant and gross abuse of freedom of expression which must be condemned in the strongest terms,” Gooi said.

He said there was no basis to claim those appointed to the legal posts would be prejudiced against or act unfavourably against Muslims in discharging their duties.

The Bukit Tengah assemblyman challenged PAS to disown Nasrudin’s extremist views.

“The PAS party leadership will be collectively held responsible and condemned for Nasrudin’s conduct in inciting racial and religious hatred in the country,” he said.

The PKR supreme council member said the PH leadership will never tolerate any form of racist and religious extremist views aimed at creating discord in the country, be it from PAS or any other party in the country.