Check out this new international trailer for ‘Venom’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Venom’ that stars Tom Hardy.

LOS ANGELES, July 13 — Sony Pictures has released an international new trailer for upcoming Venom that stars Tom Hardy.

Hardy plays Eddie Brock, an investigative journalist who gets infected by the Venom symbiote. The film also stars Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate and Woody Harrelson may be playing the role of Carnage.

The synopsis of the film reads: “One of Marvel’s most enigmatic, complex and badass characters comes to the big screen, starring Academy Award nominated actor Hardy as the lethal protector Venom.”

Venom is set for release on October 5.