Customs: Undeclared Lebanese jewellery sent to Rosmah could be seized

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The Customs Department could seize jewellery sent by a Lebanese firm to Datuk Seri Najib Razak's wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor if the consignment was not declared when it entered the country.

According to a report in Malaysiakini, Customs director general T. Subromaniam said that any of the items not declared could be subject to seizure by the department.

"The police haven't contacted us yet. Any items not declared may also be subject to further seizure," he was quoted as saying.

DAP's Jelutong MP RSN Rayer recently questioned how the jewellery had gotten through customs given the size of the consignment.

The jewellery was seized during a police raid on Najib and Rosmah's residences recently.

Lebanese jeweller Global Royalty filed a suit for RM58.9 million against Rosmah last month over the 44 items of jewellery it sent to her.

Rosmah's lawyers have since claimed that the lawsuit was proof that Rosmah did not purchase the jewellery that were seized.