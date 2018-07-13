FT minister: New Labuan Corp chairman to be appointed soon

Khalid said the ministry will scrutinise eligible and qualified candidates who could be made chairman of the corporation. ― Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

LABUAN, July 13 — The new chairman of Labuan Corporation (LC) will be appointed soon to replace the Umno Labuan MP Datuk Rozman Isli, said Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad.

He said the ministry would scrutinise eligible and qualified candidates who could be made the chairman of the corporation.

“The post of the LC chairman was highlighted during the meeting with the government department heads today and we will study the candidates’ eligibility for the post.

“The post is neither a gift nor reward in return for support. The chosen candidate must fulfill the criteria of being able to serve the people and for the island’s development,” he said at a press conference after attending a briefing on the development of Labuan and meeting the heads of government departments and agencies here today.

He also said that the role of the existing Labuan Corporation Advisory Council was being reviewed to enable it to be more proactive and function effectively as an advisory council.

“Members of the council must be those with the knowledge and expertise to give the advice needed for the development of Labuan. The positions in the council must not be given as rewards or gifts in return for political support,” he said.

Khalid also said that the development projects listed in the Labuan Development Blueprint 2030 (under the Barisan Nasional government) would be reviewed on a case-to-case basis.

“Important projects needed to be implemented will be continued. Those considered to be with political interests will be terminated,” he said. — Bernama