Pakatan to use PKR logo in Sungai Kandis election

Amirudin speaks to reporters after Friday prayers at Masjid Jamek Al-Amaniah, Batu Caves July 13, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

GOMBAK, July 13 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) will contest the Sungai Kandis by-election under the PKR logo, Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said today.

He said the PH leadership felt that the candidate, whoever he or she may be, will be better accepted under the PKR logo.

“I was told that this was the reason because PKR had won three times consecutively in the area under the PKR flag and banners,” he told reporters after the Friday prayers here.

The Sungai Kandis by-election will be held on August 4 and the nomination day will be on July 21 following the death of PKR state assemblyman Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei on July 2.

On Umno also using its party logo in the coming election, Amirudin pointed out that this could be due to voters rejecting Barisan Nasional’s (BN) logo, as seen in the 14th general election where BN lost federal power for the first time.

“They (Umno) probably feel BN is no longer relevant,” he said.

Separately, Amirudin said he has yet to decide on contesting for a position in the PKR election.

The Sungai Tua assemblyman said there was still time to do so, adding that his priority at the moment was to focus on his duties as mentri besar.