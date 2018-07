Tabung Harapan Malaysia has received RM 148, 908, 541.86 as of 3pm today. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Tabung Harapan Malaysia has collected over RM148 million as of today.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the crowd-fund has received RM 148, 908, 541.86 as of 3pm today.