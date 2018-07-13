Twenty One Pilots back with two new songs

In this file photo taken on June 14, 2015 Josh Dun (left) and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots perform on stage during the 2015 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Manchester, Tennessee. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 13 — Twenty One Pilots are set to follow up the success of their 2015 album Blurryface with a new LP, and they’ve just shared its first two tracks, Jumpsuit and Nico and The Niners.

The Ohio rock/hip-hop/pop duo had released three previous albums before achieving breakthrough success with Blurryface, which includes the hit Stressed Out. Last March, it was revealed that every track on the album had been certified as gold or platinum in the US, thought to be a first.

The band has now revealed their fifth studio album is titled Trench and will drop on October 5.

That news was accompanied by two brand-new tracks, each with their own video and featuring a very different sound — Jumpsuit veers toward alt-rock, while Nico and The Niners is a more upbeat anthem of rebellion.

The band will be promoting Trench with an international outing called “The Bandito Tour” that kicks off October 16 with a North American tour leg. They’ll head to Australia and New Zealand in December, then to Europe early in the new year. Register for first access to tickets at twentyonepilots.com/banditotour. — AFP-Relaxnews