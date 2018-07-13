UEC recognition will not threaten BM, says Anwar

A daily reported the PKR de facto leader as saying that key individuals in the Chinese-language education field agreed Bahasa Malaysia would not be threatened. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Recognising the United Examination Certificate (UEC) will not undermine the position of Bahasa Malaysia as the national language, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Star reported the PKR de facto leader as saying that key individuals in the Chinese-language education field agreed Bahasa Malaysia would not be threatened.

“We cannot neglect the position of Bahasa Melayu in education and its mastery in any system,” he said during an interview with Astro Awani yesterday.

On the same day, Education Minister Maszlee Malik reiterated that Pakatan Harapan (PH) will adhere to its election manifesto and recognise the UEC as a genuine entrance requirement for tertiary education.

“We will ensure there will be no U-turns or flip-flops for whatever holistic policy or decision we make,” he said.

Maszlee’s deputy Teo Nie Ching had also said the UEC would be recognised by the end of the year.