Wanted man shot after attacking cops in Sabak Bernam

SHAH ALAM, July 13 — A policeman shot a wanted man in the right thigh after he attempted to attack policemen with a knife in Sabak Bernam early today.

Sabak Bernam District Police chief Supt Nor Azmi Isa said the incident took place in Jalan Panchang Bedena at 2.45am after the 37-year-old man, wanted for criminal intimidation, started to run away upon seeing policemen on patrol.

The policemen chased the man for about 500m up to an oil palm fruits weighing facility where the man drew a 25-cm-long knife and brandished it at the pursuing policemen, he said when contacted.

Nor Azmi said a policeman fired twice into the air to warn the man but he kept threatening them with the knife, thus forcing one of them to fire at him, hitting him in the right thigh.

The man was arrested, he said, adding that he had five criminal records, including relating to drugs.

Nor Azmi said the man was being held on remand for seven days from today for an investigation under Section 307 of the Penal Code for an attempt to murder. — Bernama