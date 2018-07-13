Want clean elections? Reform EC’s leadership first, says group

Bersih 2.0 acting chairman, Shahrul Aman, speaks during the launch of the Election Observation Report of the 14th General Election in Kuala Lumpur July 13, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Reforming the Election Commission (EC) should be a priority if the new government wants a clean and fair electoral process in the future, Pemantau GE14 said today.

Pemantau GE14 is jointly organised by rights groups consisting of Bersih 2.0, Popular Communications Centre for Human Rights (Pusat KOMAS) and Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram).

Bersih 2.0 acting chairman Shahrul Aman said Pemantau recommended that the current EC commissioners resign or be removed, in accordance with the Federal Constitution by a way of a Tribunal.

“For the new commissioners, we hope the appointments will go through a reformed appointment process.

This is nothing personal. We just want a responsible leadership in the system,” he told reporters after the official launch of the Election Observation Report of the 14th General Election.

MORE TO COME