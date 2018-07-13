Check your biryani: Authorities shut down famous Penang eateries over poor hygiene

A Health Department officer pastes a Notice of Closure on the door of an eatery in George Town July 12, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 13 — Three nasi kandar restaurants, seven other eateries and two food processing factories in George Town were ordered to close for violating hygiene and health standards yesterday.

The State Health Department conducted cleanliness checks on a total of 29 premises in the city between 8am and 11pm last night.

Penang Health Department director Dr Wan Mansor Hamzah said a total of 12 premises in George Town were ordered to close for two weeks under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983.

He said the premises were found to have rat and cockroach droppings, dirty fridges and in one of the restaurants, dirty plates were placed next to a rubbish bin.

The three nasi kandar restaurants were located along Jalan Masjid Kapitan Keling and Little India, while a famous nasi biryani restaurant along Chulia Street was also ordered to close.

It is learnt that the other restaurants included a restaurant that was previously mentioned in the Jalan-Jalan Cari Makan television programme.

“In one of the restaurants along Chulia Street, we found a cockroach nest inside the premises,” Dr Wan Mansor said.

He added that this is not the first time that this particular restaurant was ordered to close due to cleanliness issues.

He said all of the 12 premises were issued compounds by the enforcement team and the operators must conduct cleaning work immediately.

“They can appeal to be allowed to re-open for business after we conduct another check to ensure they comply with our hygiene and cleanliness requirements,” he said.

The spot check was part of the Cleaner Penang Operations by the Penang Health Department.