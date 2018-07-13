London mayor: Preposterous for Trump to blame crime on immigration

A demonstrator protests next to the specially erected fence surrounding the US ambassador's residence, Winfield House, where US President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump are staying, in London, July 12, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 13 — London Mayor Sadiq Khan said it was preposterous for Donald Trump to blame a rise in violent crime in the city on immigration after the US president criticised his handling of crime and militant attacks.

“The idea that you can blame this on immigration from Africa is I think preposterous and we should call him out when he does so,” Khan told BBC radio today.

Trump told the Sun newspaper that the London mayor had “done a very bad job on terrorism” and referred to “crime that is being brought in” to the city.

“I think he has done a very bad job on terrorism,” Trump told the Sun.

“I think he has done a bad job on crime, if you look, all of the horrible things going on there, with all of the crime that is being brought in.” — Reuters