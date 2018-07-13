Download ‘Price Catcher’ app to check prices of all items, minister tells consumers

The app is free to download on both the iOS and Android platforms.

GEORGE TOWN, July 13 — Consumers can download the Price Catcher app on their smartphones to check the prices of all items in any store in Malaysia, Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

The domestic trade and consumer affairs minister said the app is a powerful tool for consumers to compare prices both pre- and post-Goods and Services Tax (GST).

He said the prices of items in six different categories are updated on the app daily.

“We have 1,044 offices to monitor prices nationwide and report it daily, so their job is to check all markets, supermarkets and hypermarkets and enter the prices into the system,” he told reporters when attending a Hari Raya event in Komtar here.

He said the app was introduced last year and is a very useful tool for price-conscious consumers.

The app showed daily, weekly and monthly prices of the items in all states, he added.

He said consumers can also lodge e-complaints when they find the prices of items did not go down after the GST was zero-rated.

The app, which is free to download on both the iOS and Android platforms, has six categories of items to choose from.

The six categories are for fresh produce, dry products, canned food, baby items, cleaning items and beverages.

Saifuddin said users can register as Friends of KPDNKK and log onto the app.

“We currently have 800,000 people registered as Friends of KPDNKK and 40,000 people have downloaded the app,” he said.

There are a total 417 items listed in the Price Catcher and it compares prices between markets, hypermarkets and shops according to the district and state.