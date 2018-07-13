Paul Scholes and Robbie Fowler surprised with England's World Cup run

Paul Scholes (left) and Robbie Fowler during a meet the fans session at Resorts World Genting July 13, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

GENTING HIGHLANDS, July 13 — Paul Scholes and Robbie Fowler feels England overachieved at the World Cup in Russia.

The duo, both former England internationals said no Englishman would have predicted that Gareth Southgate’s men would have reached the last four.

“I think they’ve done well considering it’s a very young team. It was really a surprising run.

“They will definitely gain some experience from this,” Scholes told the crowd at Resorts World Genting.

The former Man United midfielder hoped that the side will take their quest to win the World Cup a step further in the next four years.

“Hopefully in four years they will go one step further and reach the final.”

Scholes played for England at two World Cups and only managed to reach the quarterfinal in 2002.

Paul Scholes (right) and Robbie Fowler speak during an interview at Resorts World Genting July 13, 2018. The former England internationals are here for Genting’s Football Fever 2018 event in conjunction with the World Cup. — Picture by Chris Mohan

Liverpool legend Fowler meanwhile said the reason behind their run was due to the fact they had quite an easy route.

“The group they had was relatively easy and the games were kind to them as well.

“Unfortunately they couldn’t get past Croatia which are a fantastic team,” he said.

England will be taking on Belgium in the third-place match tomorrow.

Scholes and Fowler were in Resorts World Genting for Genting’s Football Fever 2018 event in conjunction with the World Cup.