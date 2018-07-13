PKR rep’s appointment as Perak MB’s special aide put on hold after protest from excos

When contacted, Siti Aishah said she had not received any letters or calls from the mentri besar’s office. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, July 13 — The Perak government is now having second thoughts about PKR Srikandi chief Siti Aishah Shaik Ismail’s appointment as special adviser to the mentri besar.

This comes just a week after her official appointment.

Sources told Malay Mail that Siti Aishah’s appointment has been put off pending further discussions in the state Pakatan Harapan (PH) council which will meet next Friday (July 20).

A source in the state executive council said an exco paper was put in to discuss Siti Aishah’s appointment in the recent state executive council meeting that was held in Kuala Lumpur.

“But when the meeting convened, the paper was withdrawn by Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu,” said the source.

The source added that there was heated discussion over Siti Aishah’s appointment which sees her being given exco status.

“That (exco) status raised eyebrows among excos,” admitted the source, adding that several state executive councillors also voiced their reservations about her appointment.

Another source said after discussions about Siti Aishah’s appointment reached a stalemate, Ahmad Faizal then proposed that she be appointed chairman of Yayasan Perak, a state GLC.

“That too was met with protest from the exco members,” added the source.

The source said after failing to reach a consensus on the matter, the excos decided to refer the matter to the Perak PH council.

“The council will meet next Friday and the state will accept whatever decision is made by the council,” added the source.

When contacted, Siti Aishah said she had not received any letters or calls from the mentri besar’s office.

“I think it is best for the media to ask the MB directly. I have said I will accept the post (of special adviser) and will give the best to the rakyat,” she said.

She pointed out that Perak Keadilan has agreed that she takes up the post.

On July 5, Malay Mail quoted Ahmad Faizal as announcing that Siti Aishah, who withdrew from the race to be Perak Speaker, had been appointed as a special adviser to the Perak mentri besar with the status of state executive councillor.

She is the second special adviser to be appointed after Sungai Manik assemblyman Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharuddin.

Ahmad Faizal had then told reporters that her appointment was agreed upon by the state PH leadership.

“Her appointment will be effective soon. I have signed the appointment letter,” he was reported to have said.

Siti Aishah withdrew from the race for the post of Perak Speaker to ensure majority votes went to DAP’s Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham.

Siti Aishah said she previously accepted the proposal as it was initially understood that the role would go to PKR as DAP has five excos in the state administration.