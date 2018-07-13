Gobind seeks telcos' proposal soon on broadband

Gobind said today he hoped that all telco companies will come up with a proposal soon on ways to reduce the price of broadband and increase the speed of the facility. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said today he hoped that all telco companies will come up with a proposal soon on ways to reduce the price of broadband and increase the speed of the facility.

He said the effort was to focus on quality services in line with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government policy to provide better Internet services to everyone.

“There must be a joint effort on the part of all concerned to make it happen,” he said in a Twitter post in response to a tweet from @liciece.

Tagging the minister, @liciece expressed his grouses against a communications and Internet service provider, claiming it had no plan to revise existing home fibre plans and always directed the customer to refer to the website for further details.

Replying to a tweet from Shamsuri Mohamed, Gobind Singh said a discussion was being carried out with Telekom Malaysia on problems faced by Streamyx users.

“The basic matter involves infra problems. I hope a solution can be found and an announcement made soon,” he said. — Bernama