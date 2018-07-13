LeBron James to star in a comedy movie?

LeBron James founded the SpringHill Entertainment production company with Maverick Carter. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 13 — The legendary basketball player could be set to star in an upcoming comedy sold to Paramount Players via his SpringHill Entertainment company.

After signing a US$154 million (RM622 million) contract to join the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team, LeBron James now has new Hollywood projects in his sights. The American NBA player is in early talks to star in an untitled comedy that the basketball star and writer Steve Mallory sold to Paramount Players.

James previously appeared in Judd Apatow’s 2015 movie, Trainwreck alongside Amy Schumer. Now, he is signed up to star in a Space Jam sequel and will voice a character in the animated movie Smallfoot, in US theatres September 28. The American basketball star is also producing a documentary about the legendary boxer, Mohamed Ali, currently in development.

Alongside all of this, James will continue his career on the court. Widely hailed as one of the greatest players of all time, the basketball icon recently inked a US$154 million move to the Los Angeles Lakers on a four-year contract, one of the biggest contracts in NBA history. — AFP-Relaxnews