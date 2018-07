Court denies Sarawak Speaker’s appeal, Pujut rep keeps seat

Dr Ting Tiong Choon (left) with Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen after the Court of Appeal gave its ruling in Kuching July 13, 2018. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, July 13 — DAP’s Dr Ting Tiong Choon today remains the Pujut state assemblyman, after the Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal by the Sarawak Speaker to disqualify him for previously acquiring an Australian citizenship.

In a two-to-one decision, the bench agreed that Speaker Datuk Amar Asfia Awang Nasar had exceeded his power to strip Ting of his membership.

Court of Appeal judges Datuk Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim and Datuk Harmindar Singh Dhaliwal were in agreement, while fellow judge Mary Lim Thiam Suan gave a dissenting judgment.

MORE TO COME