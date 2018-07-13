Moncler unveils 19-strong cast for new campaign

Millie Bobby Brown stars in the new Moncler campaign. — AFP pic

MILAN, July 13 — Moncler has gone big for its Fall/Winter 2018/19 fashion campaign, snapping up not one, but 19 stars.

After days of teasing, the Italian luxury brand has unveiled the 19 faces from different countries that it has recruited to front its new “Moncler Beyond” campaign, as reported by WWD. Among the cast is Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, whose part in the campaign was revealed earlier this week.

The diverse lineup also includes Star Wars actor John Boyega, Chinese actress Crystal Zhang, 70-year-old Canadian model Maye Musk, Chef Danny Bowien, Italian fencer Bebe Vio and freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, to name just a few.

Shot by fashion photographer Craig McDean, the campaign sees the stars talk to the camera about what the phrase “going beyond” means to them, in line with the campaign’s aim of encouraging people to achieve excellence while being true to themselves.

“I am so honoured to be part of the Moncler Beyond campaign along with all the other amazing people involved,” Brown told WWD. “It’s extra meaningful to be aligned with a company that is influencing positive change in our world.”

The campaign ties in with the launch of the new “Moncler Genius” project unveiled earlier this year, which will see eight capsule collections created for the brand by different designers. — AFP-Relaxnews