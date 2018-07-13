Rosmah’s ex-aide further remanded by MACC for two days

A former special aide to Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor is remanded by the Malaysia Anti- Corruption Commission at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court July 13, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, July 13 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has today obtained a court remand order to hold a former special aide of former prime minister’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor for two additional days.

Lawyer Ridha Abdah Subri said the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court decided to fix a two-day remand for his client who was arrested this Monday, which means the remand will end on Sunday.

“They applied for seven days but the court after hearing arguments from both sides, only granted two day’s extension,” he told reporters when met here.

The remand hearing today was before magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim, who had also reportedly granted previously a four-day remand that ended today for the former aide.

Rosmah is the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, whose Barisan Nasional coalition lost federal power in the 14th general election (GE14).

According to recent news reports, the former aide was arrested and held to assist in investigations on alleged corruption in a RM1.25 billion project to supply and install solar panels for 369 schools in Sarawak.

On June 11, the MACC said it had in early April initiated preliminary investigations on the project after receiving information from the public before GE14.